While most public events were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebs across the globe – whether from their living rooms or at house gatherings with family and friends, made sure not to miss out on celebrating Halloween.

“Tap In” hitmaker Saweetie was praised for her identical look in recreating the artwork cover of Destiny’s Child’s “Bootylicious” – channeling all three members – while R&B singer Ciara looked stunning in her ensemble as Cardi B.

Kim Kardashian dressed up as Carole Baskin in an animal-print shirt, denim jeans, and a purple flower crown while her children, North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago, were her little tigers.

Her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, wowed as she channeled Pamela Anderson‘s Barb Wire while model Chrissy Teigen showed up and showed out in her ensemble from Swan Lake.

Needless to say, celebs clearly weren’t lacking any inspiration when it came to costume creativity because these Halloween looks are undoubtedly some of the best form this year’s festivities.