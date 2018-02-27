Curtain Up
Bethenny Frankel Hangs With LuAnn De Lesseps Right Before Her Big Cabaret Debut!
Her off-Broadway show, #CountessAndFriends, debuts Tuesday night.
LuAnn De Lesseps looked like she was putting all her arrest drama behind her (at least for now) as she geared up for her big cabaret debut in New York City! She was just spotted with fellow Real Housewives of New York City cast mate Bethenny Frankel on Monday, when both looked simply radiant in preparation for her exciting night.
