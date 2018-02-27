Bethenny Frankel Hangs With LuAnn De Lesseps Right Before Her Big Cabaret Debut!

LuAnn has had an extremely rough couple of months, as she's dealt with the fallout from her drunken hotel arrest that occurred back in early December.

She recently rejected a plea deal offered to her after she was hit with three charges following her arrest. However, the show must go on for LuAnn as she prepared for her cabaret debut tonight.

LuAnn and Bethenny were spotted heading into an office building on Monday afternoon, where both looked stunning in very different but equally beautiful ensembles.

A smiling Bethenny opted for an all-black look with some killer heels on before heading inside. The big-time entrepreneur and mommy has also been dealing with major problems recently, as she and several other cast members were just stuck on a "cruise from hell".

LuAnn, on the other hand, was ready for the spotlight as she looked beautiful in a stunning red dress and a white shawl to compliment the look. Despite all her drama, she looked like she was in great spirits for her big night.

The show, titled #CountessAndFriends, will debut at the Manhattan nightclub Feinstein/54 Below Tuesday night. The cabaret act, which quickly sold out after tickets went on sale in early December, will also feature some pretty amazing pals in addition to LuAnn, including SNL alum Rachel Dratch, drag superstar Lady Bunny and fellow RHONY costar Sonja Morgan.