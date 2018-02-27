REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Curtain Up

Bethenny Frankel Hangs With LuAnn De Lesseps Right Before Her Big Cabaret Debut!

February 27, 2018 12:01PM

Her off-Broadway show, #CountessAndFriends, debuts Tuesday night.

LuAnn De Lesseps looked like she was putting all her arrest drama behind her (at least for now) as she geared up for her big cabaret debut in New York City! She was just spotted with fellow Real Housewives of New York City cast mate Bethenny Frankel on Monday, when both looked simply radiant in preparation for her exciting night.   

Bethenny Frankel Hangs With LuAnn De Lesseps Right Before Her Big Cabaret Debut!

Back to intro
1/7
LuAnn has had an extremely rough couple of months, as she's dealt with the fallout from her drunken hotel arrest that occurred back in early December. 
She recently rejected a plea deal offered to her after she was hit with three charges following her arrest. However, the show must go on for LuAnn as she prepared for her cabaret debut tonight.
LuAnn and Bethenny were spotted heading into an office building on Monday afternoon, where both looked stunning in very different but equally beautiful ensembles.
A smiling Bethenny opted for an all-black look with some killer heels on before heading inside. The big-time entrepreneur and mommy has also been dealing with major problems recently, as she and several other RHONY cast members were just stuck on a  “cruise from hell”.
LuAnn, on the other hand, was ready for the spotlight as she looked beautiful in a stunning red dress and a white shawl to compliment the look. Despite all her drama, she looked like she was in great spirits for her big night.
The show, titled #CountessAndFriends, will debut at the Manhattan nightclub Feinstein/54 Below  Tuesday night. The cabaret act, which quickly sold out after tickets went on sale in early December, will also feature some pretty amazing pals in addition to LuAnn, including SNL alum Rachel Dratch, drag superstar Lady Bunny and fellow RHONY costar Sonja Morgan.  
Do you think LuAnn will do well in her cabaret debut tonight? Sound off in the comments!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

Exclusive
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE