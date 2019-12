Photo credit: MEGA

At the moment, Kendall is not dating, however, she is reportedly flirty with her NBA ex-boyfriend. Back in May 2019, Kendall and Ben, 23, called it quits after a year of dating. A report published by The Sun claimed that Kendall has been in contact with the 76ers player after he left an emoji for British TV presenterlast month. "Maya has not long been single, so she and Ben are taking time to get to know each other and see if there’s a real spark. But Kendall coming back on the scene could derail any blossoming romance," a source said.