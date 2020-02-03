Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The LA native said that chorus taught her discipline, since she was not allowed to look at her phone or touch her face during rehearsal, and had to dress the same as the other girls in her class. With her green hair and baggy clothes, Billie now considers herself a rule breaker. “Like, I'm a rule-breaker. Or I'm anti-pop, or whatever. I'm flattered that people think that, but it's like, where, though? What rule did I break?”