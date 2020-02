Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Another joked, "Why is Blac Chyna at the Oscars? Was she in Little Women?" One tweeted, "Why is Blac Chyna at the oscars?! If they're just giving invites to anyone, can I get one next year please?" "Who knows why she is invited, but girl is SERVING LOOKS and anybody that says otherwise is just hating," stated another.