Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Were Kim and Kylie invited to the exclusive ceremony? Their absence from the Academy Awards may have been a blessing in disguise, as they managed to avoid their would-be sister-in-law by heading straight for the after-parties. Kim and Kylie dazzled at the Vanity Fair after-party. The KKW Beauty founder, 39, looked stunning in an ivory-colored-designed dress that featured a ruffled tail. Kim styled her hair in a wet and wavy look and rocked a smokey-eye makeup look. While on the carpet, Kim posed next to her husband,. The Jesus Is King rapper, 42, looked effortless in an all-black leather outfit that consisted of a blazer and matching bottoms. He paired the look with brown boots and several gold chains.