NBA star Blake Griffin is planning to create the ultimate bachelor pad. The athlete purchased his new Los Angeles, Calif., home — with the help of realtor Jordana Leigh from Rodeo Realty – Beverly Hills — for $5,876,000 on December 3. Griffin purchased his new abode less than eight months after dropping $19,100,000 on his Los Angeles, Calif., mansion, which is adjacent to his newest purchase.

The 31-year-old seems to be creating a two-house compound on the expansive lot. The Detroit Pistons’ star already owns a home in Studio City, Calif., which he purchased last year for $2,254,000. Griffin also owns two other properties in California — a home in Manhattan Beach, which he purchased last year for $4,000,000, and another in Pacific Palisades, which he bought in 2013 for $9,000,000.

