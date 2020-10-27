Who doesn’t adore a love story with a happy ending? When newly engaged couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani first met in 2014 on the set of The Voice, the pair seemed an unlikely match: Not only was he a full-on country boy from Oklahoma and she a rocksteady-loving pop star from Southern California…both of them were going through very public, painful divorces at the time, as well as juggling crazy busy music careers.

Against all odds, the two found love in a classic way, becoming good friends first — then discovering their differences didn’t seem to matter much at all in terms of falling head-over-heels for each other.

Over their almost five years of dating, Shelton and Stefani have delighted fans with adorable social media photos documenting their relationship journey, from their first days together on the hit reality series all the way to dueting at awards shows and hosting extended family at each other’s homes.

Scroll through our gallery for a few of our favorites!