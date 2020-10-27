Congrats! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged after dating for five years. The musical artists took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27, to share the exciting news.

“@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx,” the 51-year-old captioned a photo of herself holding the ring while she kissed Shelton, 44.

GWEN & BLAKE PACK ON THE PDA AFTER SPENDING TIME APART

For his part, the country crooner posted the same snap, writing, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”

According to PEOPLE , a source revealed that the two got engaged in Oklahoma during the weekend of October 17.

“Oh, that’s a really good question,” the No Doubt frontwoman said. “The good news is that we still like each other a lot. We’ll see what happens, you know what I’m saying?”

Clearly, these two were meant to be!