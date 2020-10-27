Congrats! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged after dating for five years. The musical artists took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27, to share the exciting news.
“@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx,” the 51-year-old captioned a photo of herself holding the ring while she kissed Shelton, 44.
GWEN & BLAKE PACK ON THE PDA AFTER SPENDING TIME APART
For his part, the country crooner posted the same snap, writing, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”
Of course, celebs couldn’t get enough of the cute announcement. Fellow The Voice judge John Legend wrote, “AMAZING! Congratulations to you both!!” while Hoda Kotb gushed, “WHHHHAAAATTTT!!!! Lucky Blake!!!! Xo.”
Singer Dua Lipa referred to her recent interview with Stefani, where she mistakenly called Shelton her “husband.” “I guess our little interview aged well!!!!!! Congratulations!!! Best news,” she exclaimed.
The musical artists met on The Voice in 2014 after they were both going through a divorce. “When you’re where she and I were, and you just feel so betrayed and on bottom, this bond that we formed when we found out what each other were going through, it’s still there,” Shelton previously told PEOPLE.
HOW TO CO-PARENT IN THE PANDEMIC: GWEN & GAVIN AND OTHER FORMER COUPLES EXPLAIN
Since then, the pair has gotten serious and Shelton has even adjusted to being a dad to Stefani’s three kids, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5. “For a long time, it was awkward trying to figure out what my place is and in their mind too,” he told PEOPLE. “The best part for me, selfishly, is discovering a part of myself that I guess I never really knew was in there. It’s definitely an instinct that kind of kicks in.”
After the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, the pair headed down to Shelton’s home state of Oklahoma to quarantine, and recently, the pair moved into a home in Los Angeles, Calif.
While appearing on the Today show on October 19, Kotb asked the “Hollaback Girl” singer, “What’s happening with the wedding?”
NONCOASTAL: 12 CELEBRITIES WHO DON’T LIVE IN NYC OR L.A.Opens in a new Window.
“Oh, that’s a really good question,” the No Doubt frontwoman said. “The good news is that we still like each other a lot. We’ll see what happens, you know what I’m saying?”
Clearly, these two were meant to be!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!