Heart attack survivor Bob Harper broke his silence on former Biggest Loser costar Jillian Michaels‘ recent comments about Lizzo‘s weight. The fitness trainer revealed that he would never give his opinion on anyone that didn’t ask for it, and seemingly disagreed with Jillian doing so during a recent interview.

