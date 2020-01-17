trending in NEWS
Brandi Glanville just wants the truth to come out. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tweeted that she’s willing to take a lie detector to amid rumors that she hooked up with costar Denise Richards.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday @tt_bird you are the love of my life my soulmate and my best friend in the entire world! Our 24 years of friendship means everything to me I hope today is beautiful and wonderful and I will see you soon💗💗❤️❤️💗💗❤️❤️❤️
A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on
View this post on Instagram
@bravoandy @bravowwhl Thank you for the Play Date Daddy Andy!! #PlayDate #WWHL #FeelsLikeHome
A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on
View this post on Instagram
When housewives collide 💗💗💗 _ #aboutlastnight #Scorpios #WeTV #FamilyBootcamp #bravofam #bravomafia #notinydancers
A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on
View this post on Instagram
Wedding Vibes... celebrating a new marriage with dear friends #Ginny&Tom
A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on
View this post on Instagram
No side eye here for my love @kissedbynicholas and thank you for EVERYTHING but please learn to tie a bow 💗💗💗😂😂😂
A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on
- Brandi Glanville
- denise richards
