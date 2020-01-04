trending in REALITY TV
The ladies of Real Housewives of Orange County might want to start looking for new jobs just in case. According to a new report, Bravo producers are considering firing the entire cast to keep the show from being “boring.” While certain cast members are safer than others, none of the women can be certain about their future on the show until they receive their new contracts, which are reportedly set to go out the week of January 6.
View this post on Instagram
Heading to @miravalresorts tonight. And so the drama begins... #rhoc
A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador) on
View this post on Instagram
Sharing some photos from our @miravalresorts trip. Tune in tonight on @bravotv #rhoc #season14 #drama #cold
A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on
View this post on Instagram
Stay tuned for what’s coming up next with #tresamigas. I love these ladies. #ontour #toacitynearyou #woohoo
A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on
View this post on Instagram
All new episode of #RHOC 🍊tonight as we end our #keywest vacation! Who will be watching?! . TAG your RHOC watching pals below 👇🏻and remind them to tune in! . Things to ponder: 1. Do you know who #Hemingway is? 2. Do cat bites give you rabies? 3. Have you ever jet-skied with sharks? . My bathing suit by @miraclesuitswim . @kellyddodd @ginakirschenheiter @braunwynwindhamburke #vacation #drama
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
I am excited to hear your thoughts on tonights episode .. . Tune in tonight @bravotv #rhoc
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
