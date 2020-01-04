trending in REALITY TV

The ladies of Real Housewives of Orange County might want to start looking for new jobs just in case. According to a new report, Bravo producers are considering firing the entire cast to keep the show from being “boring.” While certain cast members are safer than others, none of the women can be certain about their future on the show until they receive their new contracts, which are reportedly set to go out the week of January 6.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation