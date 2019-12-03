View this post on Instagram

We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE ❤️ There’s a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you’re my princess 👸 Biggest Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears 🎆 My Ass still hurts from falling and breaking the ice 😂😂😂😂 you get it? 😉 #breaktheice