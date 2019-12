Photo credit: Shutterstock





Fans on Twitter, however, were split on whether to take Kim's side or Caitlyn’s. One user wrote, “They shouldn’t have to ask! Her family should be there no matter what. You all knew she was in there. Really poor effort. It’s never any of you guys at fault is it?” While another user came to Kim’s defense saying, “People will always drag you without knowing the whole story and that’s just sad. And the people from I’m a Celeb were shady AF.”







What do you think of Caitlyn's apology? Sound off in the comments.