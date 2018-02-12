Carrie Underwood Hides Her Face In A Rare Photo After Her Scary Accident

When in 5 degree weather, wrap your @caliabycarrie scarf around your neck and face...you keep warm AND look like an awesome winter snow ninja! #WinWin #StayThePath #LetItSnow #BabyItsColdOutside ❄️ ⛄️

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Dec 27, 2017 at 12:30pm PST