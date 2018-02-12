NEWS
Peek-A-Boo

Carrie Underwood Hides Her Face In A Rare Photo After Her Scary Accident

February 12, 2018 12:34PM

The country star shares a snap of herself with her son Isaiah.

Ever since Carrie Underwood warned fans that she was “not quite looking the same” after her horrifying fall last November that resulted in her receiving 40-50 stitches, fans have been eager for a glimpse of the songstress post-accident. She has kept a pretty low profile, but a pic she shared on Instagram over the weekend has fueled more conversation. Click through for more details.

Carrie Underwood Hides Her Face In A Rare Photo After Her Scary Accident

It’s been nearly two months since the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer posted a selfie on her Instagram. In fact, the last one back in December just barely revealed her face, which has suffered after receiving dozens of stitches. She kept it mostly covered with a hat, hoodie, and scarf.
Since then, she’s mostly been sharing snaps of other things on her social platform. Though, on Super Bowl Sunday, she posted a fabulous music video commercial for the game that revealed the 34-year-old looking absolutely stunning. It was shot before her accident, but fans online still had plenty to say about the image.
Just when her followers might have thought she added another photo of herself in the set of two, they instead saw a pic of her husband Mike Fisher teaching their son how to do a push-up.
Flash forward to this past weekend when Carrie dropped a brand new selfie on her Instagram, except that people still weren’t able to see her face! She’s looking away from the camera as she and her adorable two-year-old son Isaiah exercise together.
The fact that she’s kept such an intensely low profile will continue to keep people talking, but she clearly hasn’t felt the need to share anything more than she’s been comfortable sharing.
