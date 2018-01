“I’m proud of her for taking action to work hard and overcome this illness,” he said. “A large percentage of people still don’t understand the difficulty dealing with mental illness. There’s no magic pill or smooth conversation filled with advice to cure this illness.”

He continued that when he spoke to his daughter she sounded “upbeat.”

“She’s a trooper so I have full confidence in her that she’ll beat this,” he gushed. “Cate has the drive, courage and tools to overcome. She’s one of the strongest women I ever know or will ever know.”



Last week she announced on Twitter “Well they say third time’s a charm,” Cate tweeted. “I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds.”

A source close to Cate previously told Radar that she entered rehab again because her suicidal thoughts were “so strong.” The insider said, “Last time was too close of a call. It’s going to take more than a few weeks of therapy to help her recover. If not, he said that she said she’s afraid that things like this will always occur.”During the six week program, Cate will work on “trying to accept her upbringing, the adoption and all of the trauma.”

“There is a lot of deep-rooted stuff going on,” the source said. “This is pretty much her ultimate comeback. She wants to make sure she’s at 100 percent before she leaves treatment and unfortunately she isn’t that confident in her overall mental health yet.”

Earlier this week, her husband, Tyler Baltierra, sparked divorce rumors after he tweeted, “I just don’t know if I can do this anymore.” However, the source said that Tyler isn't giving up on his marriage! “Ty said that they both know how long the road is ahead of them but they’re ready,” the source explained. “They’re completely in love and fully committed to getting better in every aspect, both of them. Ty said once Cate is out of treatment and in a better place they’ll focus on having another kid. A happy ending is what they’re after.”