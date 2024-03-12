Jenelle Evans' Son Jace, 14, 'Absolutely Elated' His Mom Left David Eason Amid Child Abuse Charges: 'It's a Huge Sigh of Relief'
Jace Evans, 14, is finally in a good place now that he's no longer living in the same home as his stepfather, David Eason.
Jenelle, 32, filed for separation from the 35-year-old earlier this month after her teenage son returned home from foster care. He was initially taken in Child Protective Service custody after several run-away attempts and claims that David had physically abused him.
Although CPS eventually dropped the case, David is still facing a felony charge for assault by means of strangulation. Jenelle's legal filing came only a few weeks after Jace returned home.
"It looks like Jenelle is really leaving David this time," a source told a news outlet. "Last week she spent a bunch of time packing up his belongings, and she's now trying to figure out how to get him his stuff without having to interact with him."
"Jace is absolutely elated David seems to be going for real this time," the source added. "It's a huge sigh of relief for him after everything he went through these past months."
As OK! previously reported, Jenelle claimed her soon-to-be ex-husband had "exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior" toward her and around their children "throughout the duration of their marriage.
She also cited David's abuse charges, clarifying that his "criminal case is still pending and the defendant is subject to several no-contact provisions in the aforementioned criminal case."
"Since the DSS case was voluntarily dismissed, and primary physical custody of [Jace] reverted back to plaintiff, defendant left the former marital residence at the behest of plaintiff so that [he] could return home with plaintiff and his siblings," she explained.
The Teen Mom star also accused David of abusing alcohol despite not having a "consistent full-time employment for a number of years."
"He has recklessly spent the party's money which plaintiff solely earns, and in other ways to be shown at trial," the court document continued. "During the marriage of the parties, defendant's excessive use of alcohol was burdensome and rendered plaintiff's life intolerable."
Jenelle further filed for primary physical custody of their 7-year-old daughter, Ensley, revealing that her father has done little to care for her since their separation.
"The plaintiff [Jenelle] has always been, and continues to be an engaged parent who devotes her time, energy, effort and resources to her family," she alleged. "At nearly all times, plaintiff has been responsible for the minor child's daily needs and has been the only parent who researched, evaluated, selected and followed through with the minor child's doctor's treatment providers, extracurricular and enrichment activities."
The source spoke with The Sun about Jace's feelings regarding the separation.