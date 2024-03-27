Jenelle Evans Mocks Estranged Husband David Eason With Hilarious Video After Filing for Legal Separation
Jenelle Evans poked fun at her estranged husband David Eason nearly one month after filing for legal separation.
The Teen Mom star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday night, March 26, and shared a clip of herself live-reacting to a comedic video that reminded her of her ex.
The skit begins with the camera on a young man walking in a parking lot. His friend off-camera asks him, "How many girls are you talking to tonight?" to which he replies, "At least a thousand!"
This is quickly followed by a clip of the man awkwardly walking through a crowded bar alone.
Later, another person asks a different friend, "How many girls are you talking to tonight?" and the man replies, "100!" followed by a clip of the same man drinking a beer quietly at a bar and not talking to anyone.
Jenelle captioned the video, "How my ex and his friends are acting right now," and giggled and covered her mouth with her hands while she watched.
As OK! previously reported, the 32-year-old petitioned for separation from David shortly after her son Jace, 14, returned home following a stint in foster care. Child Protective Services took the teenager into custody in November after he repeatedly ran away from home and told doctors and CPS staffers that David had physically abused him.
"Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff," Jenelle's court documents read. "On or about September 28 of 2023, a report was made to medical professionals by plaintiff's oldest minor child" and David was "subsequently charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation."
The mother-of-three also claimed her ex had a history of alcohol abuse and that he'd "recklessly spent the party's money which plaintiff solely earns."
"It looks like Jenelle is really leaving David this time," a source spilled after the filing. "Last week she spent a bunch of time packing up his belongings, and she's now trying to figure out how to get him his stuff without having to interact with him."
"Jace is absolutely elated David seems to be going for real this time," the source added at the time. "It's a huge sigh of relief for him after everything he went through these past months."
Jenelle also petitioned for full custody of their daughter, Ensley, 7, and requested David not be allowed visitation until he undergoes psychological evaluation.