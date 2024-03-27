Jenelle Evans Mocks Estranged Husband David Eason With Hilarious Video After Filing for Legal Separation

The skit begins with the camera on a young man walking in a parking lot. His friend off-camera asks him, "How many girls are you talking to tonight?" to which he replies, "At least a thousand!"

This is quickly followed by a clip of the man awkwardly walking through a crowded bar alone.

Later, another person asks a different friend, "How many girls are you talking to tonight?" and the man replies, "100!" followed by a clip of the same man drinking a beer quietly at a bar and not talking to anyone.