Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Hires Private Investigator to Keep an Eye on Estranged Ex David Eason: Source
Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans reportedly hired a private investigator in connection with her tumultuous split from estranged husband David Eason.
Two sources claimed the P.I. visited the North Carolina marina where the 35-year-old is currently living on his boat and even approached him at one point. The insiders alleged the investigator had been attempting to get the mother-of-two's wallet from Eason, but it is unclear exactly what happened during their meeting.
As OK! previously reported, Evans filed for legal separation from her husband after her son Jace, 14, returned home from foster care. He was taken into CPS custody after he told doctors and CPS staffers that his stepfather had physically abused him.
Eason was later charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation.
He has been living on his boat docked at the marina since February.
"It looks like Jenelle is really leaving David this time," a source spilled following Evans' petition for separation. "Last week she spent a bunch of time packing up his belongings, and she's now trying to figure out how to get him his stuff without having to interact with him."
"Jace is absolutely elated David seems to be going for real this time," the source added. "It's a huge sigh of relief for him after everything he went through these past months."
The Teen Mom star also filed for full custody of their daughter, Ensley, 7, and does not want her father to have visitation until he agrees to undergo a "mental health assessment to ensure his fitness and ability to care for the minor child."
"The plaintiff [Jenelle] has always been, and continues to be an engaged parent who devotes her time, energy, effort and resources to her family," the legal papers continued. "At nearly all times, plaintiff has been responsible for the minor child's daily needs and has been the only parent who researched, evaluated, selected and followed through with the minor child's doctor's treatment providers, extracurricular and enrichment activities."
Evans further alleged Eason had been battling a drinking problem.
"During the marriage of the parties, defendant's excessive use of alcohol was burdensome and rendered plaintiff's life intolerable," the filing continued. "Defendant would regularly drink and drive and spend excess money on alcohol. Money which he does not earn and which could otherwise go toward the financial well-being of the minor children."
The sources spoke with The Sun about the private investigator.