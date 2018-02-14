COUPLES
celeb divorces we wish never happened pp View Gallery
Is Love Even Real?

From Chris & Anna To Fergie & Josh, Here Are 15 Celeb Divorces We Wish Had Never Happened

February 14, 2018 17:13PM

These splits left us seriously heartbroken.

Marriage is hard, but marriage in Hollywood is even harder! While plenty of couples, from Chris Pratt and Anna Faris to Josh Duhamel and Fergie, seemed picture perfect, their relationships fizzled and left us asking ourselves, “Is true love even real?” Here are 15 of the worst celebrity divorces that we wish had never happened.

Oh, Chris and Anna. What happened to you two? After eight years of marriage, the two announced their separation last summer. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” Chris wrote on Facebook at the time. The two have since filed for divorce and are working out custody of their son Jack, 5.
Fergie and Josh were the perfect example of opposites attracting, and it seemed to work for the couple, who were married for eight years when they announced their split in September 2017. They later revealed they’d been separated since February. The two share four-year-old son Axl.
The Real co-host Jeannie Mai shocked everyone when she announced she was divorcing her husband of ten years Freddy Harteis in October. In 2014, Jeannie admitted she and Freddy disagreed over whether or not to have children. “You don’t have a child to save your marriage,” she said at the time.
Theresa Caputo and her husband Larry’s strong marriage was a focal point of their TLC reality show, Long Island Medium, which is why they stunned fans when they decided to end their 28-year marriage last year. Prior to announcing their split, Theresa admitted that the show had affected their relationship, but that didn’t make the news any less devastating.
Fellow TLC couple Amy and Matt Roloff saddened fans when they ended their marriage as well. The Little People, Big World pair split in 2015 after nearly 30 years together. The parents of four have both since moved on and are dating other people.
Drew Barrymore seemed to have finally found “the one” when she wed third husband Will Kopelman in 2012. But after having two children together, the couple split in 2016. Still, the pair has kept things amicable, and Drew even cheered Will on at the NYC marathon the same year they split!
After 15 years of marriage, Laurence Fishburne filed for divorce from wife Gina Torres in November 2017. The two had quietly separated a year earlier, and said in a statement that they would “continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe.”
Remember when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were the perfect couple? With six kids, successful careers, and jaw-dropping good looks, Brangelina was unstoppable. But after a drama-filled altercation on a private plane, the two soon filed for divorce. They’re still working out custody, and Angelina even admitted she cries in the shower some days to hide the pain of the split from her kids.
Millions of country fans’ hearts were collectively broken when Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert split in 2015. Although they’ve both since moved on — Blake is famously dating The Voice co-coach Gwen Stefani while Miranda is with singer Anderson East — the couple’s split is still a hard song for their fans to sing.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor seemed perfect together both on and off the screen, making their 2017 divorce all the more shocking to fans who watched their relationship over the years. The two said they would remain “devoted parents and the closest of friends.”
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s split wasn’t entirely shocking — considering he called their marriage “work” while accepting the Best Picture Oscar for Argo back in 2013. Still, the boy and girl next door seemed like they were made for each other, making their 2015 split a blow to romantics everywhere.
Tobey Maguire seemed to have a solid, out-of-the-spotlight marriage with Jennifer Meyer, which made their 2016 split all the more surprising. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that there was “no drama” and the two were “committed to remaining friends for their children.”
Although Gwen Stefani is happily dating Blake Shelton these days, the “Used to Love You” singer once appeared to have the perfect marriage with her rocker hubby Gavin Rossdale. After 20 years together and three sons, the couple split in 2015, after rumors spread that Gavin had an affair with the couple’s nanny.
Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams shocked fans when he split from his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, whom he’d been with for 13 years in total, in 2017. The actor started dating Minka Kelly just three months after the split, and a judge has since ordered Jesse to increase his monthly spousal support from $33,242 to $50,695.
Nick Cannon finally seemed like the guy who could cater to Mariah Carey’s every need when the two said “I do” in 2008. But after eight years together, the couple called in quits in 2016. Amazingly, the two are still friends and regularly get together with their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, which begs the question — why did they ever split?!
Which celebrity divorce upsets you the most? Sound off in the comments below!

