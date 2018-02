Adam has one daughter, Aubree, with his ex, Chelsea Houska, and one daughter, Paislee, with his ex, Taylor Halbur. A source close to the former reality star dad confirms the warrant is for his child support case with Taylor.

“He has a warrant out for his arrest for being behind on child support,” a spokesperson for the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota exclusively told Radar. “The warrant is for $2,025.”

“He owes her over $16,000 in child support,” the source told Radar.

A clerk for Minnehaha County Court exclusively told Radar that Adam's child support was modified on February 12th. “Petitioner Lind was ordered to pay child support for Paislee Lind $500 per month,” the clerk explained.



Back in March 2017, RadarOnline.com reported that the court ordered him to pay $1,203 per month for Paislee.