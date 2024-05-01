Jenelle Evans Fuels 'Teen Mom' Comeback Rumors After She's Spotted With Briana DeJesus Following David Eason Split

The two reality stars sported casual looks in the warm Florida weather. DeJesus had on an oversized white shirt, black shorts and sneakers, while Evans rocked a pink tank top and jean shorts. Both women had water bottles in hand.

The mom-of-three made her debut in the Teen Mom universe in 2010 for MTV's 16 and Pregnant. However, she got the boot from the spinoff shows in 2019 after her now-ex David Eason made headlines for openly admitting to shooting and killing their dog.