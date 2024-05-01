Jenelle Evans Fuels 'Teen Mom' Comeback Rumors After She's Spotted With Briana DeJesus Following David Eason Split
Is Jenelle Evans making her MTV comeback?
The Teen Mom 2 star sparked rumors she was filming for another installment of the hit franchise when she was photographed walking with Briana DeJesus during production of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.
The two reality stars sported casual looks in the warm Florida weather. DeJesus had on an oversized white shirt, black shorts and sneakers, while Evans rocked a pink tank top and jean shorts. Both women had water bottles in hand.
The mom-of-three made her debut in the Teen Mom universe in 2010 for MTV's 16 and Pregnant. However, she got the boot from the spinoff shows in 2019 after her now-ex David Eason made headlines for openly admitting to shooting and killing their dog.
Although Evans often defended her controversial husband on social media, earlier this year, she made the decision to file for legal separation as he faces child abuse and felony assault charges for his alleged actions against her 14-year-old son, Jace.
"Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff," the court documents read.
"Defendant has further committed marital misconduct in that he excessively uses alcohol and has not maintained consistent full-time employment for a number of years, has recklessly spent the party's money which plaintiff solely earns, and in other ways to be shown at trial," her separation paperwork claimed. "During the marriage of the parties, defendant's excessive use of alcohol was burdensome and rendered plaintiff's life intolerable."
The 32-year-old also accused him of extensive verbal abuse, including but not limited to slinging homophobic slurs at one of the kids and allegedly encouraging Evans to kill herself.
"Defendant's behavior causes a heightened level of anxiety for all three children in the home and he has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes and walls, throwing objects, stealing items from Jenelle," her domestic violence protective order alleged. "These former acts of physical intimidation have given plaintiff PTSD and she is scared this behavior might happen again soon."
As OK! previously reported, Evans went so far as to say she had concerns her "life would be on the line" if she shared private information about the alleged skeletons in Eason's closet.
"Everything he's saying, he's just doing it to make himself 'look better,' but in actuality, he knows the person he truly is behind closed doors," she said in a recent Instagram update. "He has some dark secrets no one knows but me."
Page Six reported the photo of Evans and DeJesus.