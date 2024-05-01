Jenelle Evans Lip-Syncs to Taylor Swift While Burning Photo of Estranged Ex David Eason: 'Bad Energy Be Gone!'

Later in the video, she could be seen burning a separate plaque with her wedding date on it, along with a snapshot of her ex kissing her forehead.

"Bad energy be gone! 👏🏻," she captioned the clip.

Fans sent her love and support for finally calling it quits with David. One user penned, "The Jenelle comeback we’ve all been waiting for since 2009!" and another gushed, "I like this era of Jenelle. She’s going through it to grow throw it."