Jenelle Evans Lip-Syncs to Taylor Swift While Burning Photo of Estranged Ex David Eason: 'Bad Energy Be Gone!'
David Eason is just another picture to burn!
Jenelle Evans lip-synced to one of Taylor Swift's popular breakup bops on Sunday, April 28, as she took down a wooden sign with "Mr. and Mrs." written across it.
Later in the video, she could be seen burning a separate plaque with her wedding date on it, along with a snapshot of her ex kissing her forehead.
"Bad energy be gone! 👏🏻," she captioned the clip.
Fans sent her love and support for finally calling it quits with David. One user penned, "The Jenelle comeback we’ve all been waiting for since 2009!" and another gushed, "I like this era of Jenelle. She’s going through it to grow throw it."
The cathartic moment for the mom-of-three — who shares daughter Ensley, 7, with David — came after one of her followers joked about the piece of decor in the comments section of another video.
"The conspiracy theorists are going to lose it over the sign behind you," the fan quipped.
"Thanks for the reminder," Jenelle replied. "I will take it down RIGHT NOW."
As OK! previously reported, Jenelle filed for legal separation from David earlier this year after her son Jace, 14, returned from foster care. The young teen was initially removed from their home after several run-away attempts and allegations that he'd been physically abused by his stepfather.
David is currently facing misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation charges and is no longer allowed to be near Jace.
Aside from the legal issues, Jenelle also accused her ex of saying that he "hates" the kids, hurling homophobic slurs at one of her children and even encouraging her to take her own life.
"Defendant's behavior causes a heightened level of anxiety for all three children in the home and he has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes and walls, throwing objects, stealing items from Jenelle," a recent complaint alleged. "These former acts of physical intimidation have given plaintiff PTSD and she is scared this behavior might happen again soon."
The MTV star filed a domestic violence protective order and also petitioned for full custody of their 7-year-old daughter until David can prove he is mentally fit to be a parent.
"The plaintiff [Jenelle] has always been, and continues to be an engaged parent who devotes her time, energy, effort and resources to her family," the legal filing read. "At nearly all times, plaintiff has been responsible for the minor child's daily needs and has been the only parent who researched, evaluated, selected and followed through with the minor child's doctor's treatment providers, extracurricular and enrichment activities."