BABIES
chicago west birth certificate middle name pp View Gallery
Finally

Chicago West’s Birth Certificate Is Here! Find Out What Was Left BLANK

January 23, 2018 16:31PM

And the middle name is…

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter’s birth certificate is finally here! Days after their second daughter, Chicago West, was delivered via a surrogate on January 15, the couple have finally officially documented her birth. But they didn’t reveal every detail! Click through to see what the couple left blank on Chicago’s birth certificate!

Chicago West’s Birth Certificate Is Here! Find Out What Was Left BLANK

Kim and Kanye didn’t list Chicago’s middle name on the birth certificate, which was obtained by RadarOnline.com. However, this isn’t unusual with the West-Kardashian crew.
Neither North nor Saint has a middle name! Chicago was most likely not given a middle name either.
The birth certificate confirms Kim’s original announcement that Chicago was born at 12:47am on the 15th and weighed 7lbs, 6oz.
Although most experts guessed Kim and Kanye would name baby number three “Star” or “Love,” the couple shocked everyone by going with Chicago, which is Kanye’s hometown. Kim previously told Ellen DeGeneres she prefers names with one syllable.
When announcing Chicago’s arrival, Kim and Kanye thanked their surrogate, “who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give.”
What do you think of Kim and Kanye’s decision to not give their kids middle names? Sound off in the comments below.

