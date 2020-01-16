Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s little girl, Chicago, had a birthday worth remembering! In honor of her second birthday, the toddler had a Minnie Mouse-themed party.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s little girl, Chicago, had a birthday worth remembering! In honor of her second birthday, the toddler had a Minnie Mouse-themed party.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!