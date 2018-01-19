NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Flying Solo

Where's John? Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump As She Jets Out Of LA Alone

January 19, 2018 13:00PM by

The actress was snapped arriving at LAX without her hubby.

by

Chrissy Teigen was snapped arriving at LAX for a flight on Wednesday just a few weeks after her her husband, John Legend, took a flight from hell! The couple’s plane was turned around after 4 hours of traveling and sent back to LA — so they took an 8 hour flight just to end up where they started! That horrible experience didn’t stop the expectant mom from catching a flight on Wednesday, but where was her hubby? Click through our gallery to see the photos.

Where's John? Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump As She Jets Out Of LA Alone

Back to intro
1/7
Chrissy was snapped arriving at LAX for a flight on Wednesday night.
The 32-year-old showed off her pregnant glow as she couldn't stop grinning as she made her way through the airport.
The model showed kept it casual in a white shirt and tan jacket. But where was her husband?
As OK! readers know, the couple suffered a hilarious flying fail a few weeks ago when the expecting-mom tried to take her husband to Tokyo for his birthday, and the plane had to turn around and fly back to LA after traveling 4 hours! "We are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know," she tweeted at the time.
Chrissy documented the whole thing on her social media. "Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere," she wrote. The couple eventually made it to Tokyo, but it wasn't easy.
After struggling for a long time with infertility, Teigen happily announced that she was expecting baby number two with the All Of You singer in November of last year. The couple already share 21-month-old daughter Luna.
What do you think of Chrissy's newest look? Sound off in the comment section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS