Lauren Duggar broke down in tears when she held Jessa’s newborn daughter, Ivy, for the first time. The Counting On stars shared the same due date, however, Lauren suffered from a miscarriage.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Lauren Duggar broke down in tears when she held Jessa’s newborn daughter, Ivy, for the first time. The Counting On stars shared the same due date, however, Lauren suffered from a miscarriage.
Want to stay on top of Jessa Duggar news? Sign up for OK INSIDER!
Sound off in the comments below!