Photo credit: Michele Sandberg/Shutterstock

Eliza’s motion comes a day after it was revealed that Future referred to the model’s child as a “check baby,” according to documents obtained by TMZ . His lawyers defined the phrase as “slang terminology describing a child conceived solely for the purposes of extorting monies from the father of a child in the child support setting” in court documents. He also claimed that the baby only needed $450 per month.