It seems that everything is just ducky between Danny DeVito and his estranged wife Rhea Perlman, who recently purchased a home in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. — and paid over the asking price for the property.

The on-again-off-again couple briefly called it quits in 2012 before separating again in 2017. While they split over three years ago, the former flames still haven’t filed the divorce paperwork. In 2019, Perlman, 72, told host Andy Cohen that the co-parents are closer after their separation than they were in their final years as a couple.

“I’m not getting divorced,” she told Cohen on Watch What Happens Live last October. “That’s not in the picture, no, no, no. Not happening… What for? We do live separately. We see each other a lot, too.”

DeVito, 75, also told PEOPLE, “We’re friends. We’re happy. Everybody’s happy.” DeVito and Perlman were even recently spotted out together at dinner in Los Angeles, Calif., prior to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The duo — who share daughters Lucy, 37, Grace, 35, and son Jake, 33 — wed in 1982 after first meeting in 1971 when Perlman saw a performance of the play The Shrinking Bride, which featured DeVito. They moved in together two weeks after first linking up.

Now over 40 years later, it appears DeVito and Perlman — who already own several properties together in California — still enjoy sharing space. Take a look at the duo’s new Silver Lake home in Los Angeles, Calif.