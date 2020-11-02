Will she ever make up her mind? Cardi B has filed a petition to dismiss her divorce from rapper Offset.

Page Six is reporting that the “Money” rapper filed the petition in Georgia and wants to dismiss the case without prejudice — she is able to refile at a later date if she chooses to do so.

A judge has not signed off on her request yet, but the case appears to be closed, according to the outlet.

THE WAY THEY WERE: THE COMPLETE TIMELINE OF CARDI B & OFFSET‘S ROCKY RELATIONSHIP

The hip-hop couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in September 2017. The duo share one daughter together: Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Cardi B first filed for divorce in September of this year. In their court divorce documents, the marriage was considered “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for reconciliation.”

While some suspected their breakup had to do with infidelity, Cardi B clarified via social media that they split because she was “tired of f**king arguing.”

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

Recently, though, the couple has been spending a lot of time with one another as the coparent their daughter, and that’s when things started to heat back up. Cardi B and Offset were spotted looking rather cozy at her Las Vegas Birthday bash in October. Then spotted again at an Atlanta nightclub just a week later.

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper gifted Cardi B a Rolls Royce with embroidered seats of their daughter’s name, TMZ reported. Hours after the celebrations, he paid tribute to his wife via Instagram on Sunday, October 11. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best!. Me and Kulture are proud of you!!!”

Fans were curious as to whether the music power couple were in the stages of reconciling. The “Please Me” singer addressed this in an Instagram Live video on Tuesday, October 13, explaining that she has been “starting to miss [Offset].”

15 TIMES CELEB NUDES WERE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKED: CHRIS EVANS, CARDI B AND MORE

“You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media? That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man. So when people be saying I be doing s**t for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy b**ch,” said Cardi.

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d**k,” she clarified.