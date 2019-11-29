Photo credit: Shutterstock

A spokesperson for NBC responded to these claims in a statement on Tuesday, November 26. “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for ‘AGT’ enduring popularity,” the spokesperson stated according to Us Weekly. “NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”