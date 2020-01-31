trending in NEWS

Demi Lovato revealed in a new interview that she almost quit music after her July 2018 overdose. The singer reflected on performing her new hit “Anyone” at the 2020 Grammy Awards and shared how it marked a big milestone in her difficult comeback. She also chatted about her excitement to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2.

