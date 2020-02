Photo credit: INSTARImages

She continued, “I also was really proud of the vocal and I thought, ‘I’ve never had a moment like this, you know, where I’ve sat down at a piano, or that I’ve stood next to a piano, and sang my heart out. I’ve never had one of those moments on an awards show, and I thought, ‘You know, if I ever come back from this’ — because I was still in the hospital and I didn’t know — and I thought, ‘if I ever come back from this, I end up going back to music and I’m on stage and I get a first performance, I want it to be at the Grammys and I want it to be this song.’”