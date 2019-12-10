trending in REALITY TV
Denise Richards begged Bravo producers to let her ditch the recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast trip to Italy. Her costars Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne jetted off to Rome this past November and the actress tagged along with them. However, Denise wasn’t totally up for a vacation.
View this post on Instagram
My first reunion!!!! 😂💎 #Repost @bravoandy ・・・ Finale tonight! Reunion next week! #RHOBH
A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on
View this post on Instagram
Soon we will be living here in Montana & Los Angeles.. best of both 🌎.... the first time I went to la when I was younger I felt like I was home, same feeling visiting Montana for the first time 7yrs ago. Such a sense of peace & simplicity. @aaronwilliamcameron I want a ranch with 🐄 🐖 🐔 🐓 🦆 🐴 🐶 🐈 🚜 along with the fancy 💎 💄 👠👜🕶... #BeverlyHillbillyAt❤️
A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to this beautiful woman @garcelle even more beautiful on the inside. I met her many many years ago one of our first jobs together in tv. So much respect for this classy strong compassionate friend. Garcelle you are a true gem of a friend. Have an amazing birthday and you are ageless girl & I love you💕💕💕
A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on
View this post on Instagram
Dressing room @boldandbeautifulcbs luggage in the background off to Europe with some bev hills ladies when I wrap💕
A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on
View this post on Instagram
Look what I’m shooting🌟 from one Beverly Hills show to another💎 @bh90210
A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @gtgervais & @carlitos_hair ❤️ u both... #Repost @gtgervais ・・・ Beautiful day with this Beauty. Filming #realhousewivesofbeverlyhills #bravotv with #deniserichards #rhobh #hair by @carlitos_hair #makeup by @gtgervais for @mchglobal using #kevynaucoin #foundationbalm in Med FB08. #nofilter #MakeUp #MakeUpArtist #Setlife #Beauty
A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on
