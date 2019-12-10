trending in REALITY TV

Denise Richards begged Bravo producers to let her ditch the recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast trip to Italy. Her costars Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne jetted off to Rome this past November and the actress tagged along with them. However, Denise wasn’t totally up for a vacation.

 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation