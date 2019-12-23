trending in REALITY TV
Denise Richards isn’t going anywhere! After months of speculation that the Bold and the Beautiful star is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she confirmed that she isn’t leaving the Bravo series.
#fbf on the set of #paperempire in Miami Love this project❤️...written & directed by @robertgillings coming soon!
Winter❄️ is here!! I love cozy weather & I especially love fun winter goodies💕 I love my partnership with #fabfitfunpartner and I get to share it with all of you. You can get your seasonal box personalized, but I love surprises especially around the Holiday season. ☃️ I get to share my coupon code DENISE(make sure you include it!) and you'll get $10 off your first box. www.fabfitfun.com @fabfitfun let me know your favorite products in the comments below!! #selfcare #treatyourself #selflove #womesupportingwomen
Hope it all stays where it’s supposed to🤞🏻 ..... #corset
Happy birthday to this beautiful woman @garcelle even more beautiful on the inside. I met her many many years ago one of our first jobs together in tv. So much respect for this classy strong compassionate friend. Garcelle you are a true gem of a friend. Have an amazing birthday and you are ageless girl & I love you💕💕💕
My first reunion!!!! 😂💎 #Repost @bravoandy ・・・ Finale tonight! Reunion next week! #RHOBH
