NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Exclusive

Duggar Family Strips Down & Hits The Beach During New Zealand Vacay — You HAVE To See These Pics

January 29, 2018 13:30PM

Someone's been working on their abs!

It’s a very rare sighting to see the Duggars on the beach. And not only was the super conservative family (whose female members adhere to a very strict dress code of skirts and dresses only) taking part in some fun in the sun, they also seemed to relax on their strict rules and let loose for their day on the water. Click through the gallery to see OK!’s EXCLUSIVE pics of the Duggar’s beach day!

Duggar Family Strips Down & Hits The Beach During New Zealand Vacay — You HAVE To See These Pics

Back to intro
1/15
While the Duggars didn't stray far from their strict dress codes, their friends did!
The growing family was joined by what looked like another large Duggar-style family, who stripped down into their swimwear for their water fun.
However, the girls in the group seemed to maintain their modest attire even while in the water as they wore swimwear that covered their midsection as well as upper thighs.
The guys, however, went shirtless.
The boys showed off their abs as they dove into the water.
So much fun!
Now that’s a beautiful group pic!
Josie and Jordyn-Grace seemed to be the only Duggars to actually get in the water.
Eight-year-old Josie was actually the most daring Duggar, as she fearlessly walked went knee deep into the water.
While she stuck close to the shore, the youngest Duggar sibling seemed to be having the most fun.
Mama Michelle kept it cool as she relaxed under an umbrella, seemingly to prevent a bad suntan, as she rocked her normal skirt and blouse for the family beach day.
Check out Josiah and his girlfriend Lauren Swanson snapping pics by the water! (The future Mrs. Duggar did strip off her shoes for the beach day)
As OK! readers’ know, the Duggars have been in New Zealand for a little over a week, following their family trip to Australia.
The Duggars have been traveling down under for a large chunk of the month for a parenting conference.
What do you think of the Duggar beach day? Sound off in the comments!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE