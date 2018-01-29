Duggar Family Strips Down & Hits The Beach During New Zealand Vacay — You HAVE To See These Pics

While the Duggars didn't stray far from their strict dress codes, their friends did!

The growing family was joined by what looked like another large Duggar-style family, who stripped down into their swimwear for their water fun.

However, the girls in the group seemed to maintain their modest attire even while in the water as they wore swimwear that covered their midsection as well as upper thighs.

The guys, however, went shirtless.

The boys showed off their abs as they dove into the water.

So much fun!

Now that’s a beautiful group pic!

Josie and Jordyn-Grace seemed to be the only Duggars to actually get in the water.

Eight-year-old Josie was actually the most daring Duggar, as she fearlessly walked went knee deep into the water.

While she stuck close to the shore, the youngest Duggar sibling seemed to be having the most fun.

Mama Michelle kept it cool as she relaxed under an umbrella, seemingly to prevent a bad suntan, as she rocked her normal skirt and blouse for the family beach day.

Check out Josiah and his girlfriend Lauren Swanson snapping pics by the water! (The future Mrs. Duggar did strip off her shoes for the beach day)

As OK! readers’ know, the Duggars have been in New Zealand for a little over a week, following their family trip to Australia.

The Duggars have been traveling down under for a large chunk of the month for a parenting conference.