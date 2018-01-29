Exclusive
Duggar Family Strips Down & Hits The Beach During New Zealand Vacay — You HAVE To See These Pics
Someone's been working on their abs!
It’s a very rare sighting to see the Duggars on the beach. And not only was the super conservative family (whose female members adhere to a very strict dress code of skirts and dresses only) taking part in some fun in the sun, they also seemed to relax on their strict rules and let loose for their day on the water. Click through the gallery to see OK!’s EXCLUSIVE pics of the Duggar’s beach day!
