Josh Duggar Fired From His Prison Job As His 'Arrogant Attitude' Clashed With Other Inmates, Source Reveals
Josh Duggar was axed from his prison job at the education department — after only working two weeks as a tutor.
“Josh seems to piss many people off as he thinks he knows it all. I am not sure exactly why he got fired, but I am sure it had to do with his arrogant attitude and clashing with other inmates," a source exclusively tells OK!.
As OK! previously reported, the disgraced reality star, appeared unrecognizable in a new photo after spending three and a half months in prison. Duggar was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas in late June.
Duggar was sentenced to over 12 years in jail after being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.
Earlier this month, the TLC alum filed to appeal his guilty conviction and sentence, claiming that his former coworker Caleb Williams is to blame for him watching the content.
"Williams worked at Wholesale Motorcars, regularly used the HP computer, was extremely tech savvy, and sent Duggar a text message on May 7, 2019 offering to 'watch the lot' during the coming week," the documents read.
The filing also claimed that "law enforcement failed to meaningfully investigate Williams as a potential perpetrator."
"The district court concluded Duggar would only be permitted to ask Williams 'whether or not he has knowledge or recollection of being present on the car lot on or about May 13 through May 16' and 'if he ever remoted in to the office machine, and if so, the time periods in which he would have remoted in," the appeal continues.
Williams snapped back with a statement of his own, saying, "In my opinion, this is a big PR stunt and he wants his freedom, I get it. I really just hope he gets some help and by the time he gets out and moves on with his life, he becomes a productive citizen. I'm all about second chances when somebody actually takes steps that are positive in their life to make a difference in the bad decisions they've made. Taking responsibility is the first step in that."