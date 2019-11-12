Lauren Alaina is single and in no rush to mingle. The American Idol alum, 25, opened up about her love life and breakup with comedian and Youtuber John Crist. Her update comes just days after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Lauren Alaina is single and in no rush to mingle. The American Idol alum, 25, opened up about her love life and breakup with comedian and Youtuber John Crist. Her update comes just days after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!