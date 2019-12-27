trending in REALITY TV
Emily Simpson and her husband Shane appeared on part three of The Real Housewives Of Orange County season 14 reunion on December 26 and her cast accused her of always playing the victim on the show.
View this post on Instagram
Annabelle and I LOVE the Holidays and We especially love giving gifts! 🎄⭐️❤️ . That’s why I’m excited to team up with @armcandybyglamour to #giveaway an authentic Louis Vuitton key chain PLUS $500 credit toward a gently used Authentic Designer bag of your choice! All you have to do to enter is: 1. Follow me! 2. TAG a friend below so they can enter too and Comment WHY you want to win! 3. Follow @armcandybyglamour . Winner must be following me and @armcandybyglamor to win. Winner will be announced Monday December 23rd at 5pm. Follow my IG story to see if you won!! . Happy Holidays friends from @armcandybyglamour and me! 🎄❤️🎄 . #holidayseason #holidays #gifts #rhoc #tistheseason #giving #designerbags #love #louisvuitton
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to my amazing friend and stylist @lisalanderssociety who threw such a cute meet and greet event at her store @swirlboutique 🎉🥂👯♀️🎉 . We raised money for the @ahaorangecounty ❤️❤️ and I met lots of new people! . Thank you to everyone for coming out and supporting the #AHA and a big shout out to my girlfriends who never miss an opportunity to be my biggest cheerleaders and who always step up to contribute to a worthy cause! I love you girls 💋❤️👸🏼 . Photos by: @candacerockphoto ❤️💋 . #charity #giveback #americanheartassociation #love #heart #friends #style #fashion #shop #shopforacause
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas my Friends! I hope you have a day filled with love, joy, laughter and more LOVE ❤️🎄🎁 . Love, The Simpsons ❤️🍾🥂 Shane, Emily, Shelby (step-daughter) Chanel (step-daughter) Annabelle, Luke and Keller . @shanesimps @chanelthegumballlover @shelby.shireen #family #merrychristmas #love #rhoc #cheers
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
All new episode of #RHOC 🍊tonight as we end our #keywest vacation! Who will be watching?! . TAG your RHOC watching pals below 👇🏻and remind them to tune in! . Things to ponder: 1. Do you know who #Hemingway is? 2. Do cat bites give you rabies? 3. Have you ever jet-skied with sharks? . My bathing suit by @miraclesuitswim . @kellyddodd @ginakirschenheiter @braunwynwindhamburke #vacation #drama
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday Babe! 🥰🥰🙌🏻🙌🏻❤️❤️ @shanesimps @ruthschris . #rhoc #birthday #birthdayboy #love #life #44yearsyoung
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Family 🌺🌸❤️🌹 #rhoc #family #love Dress by: @freepeople
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
