Photo credit: Instagram

Despite the mother of three staying in recovery, she picked herself up and taped the reunion special along with the rest of her costars on November 8. That same day she shared a snap of herself hanging at a beach and captioned it, "That’s a wrap! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 What a great feeling! #RHOC reunion is now over so I get to enjoy the holidays with my kids and family stress free! It’s been a great season and trust me, there are many more exciting episodes to come so make sure you keep tuning in on @bravotv."