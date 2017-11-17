Fergie Wants To Stay On Good Terms With Ex Josh Duhamel For The Sake Of Their Son

Lorraine in the UK, where Fergie appeared on the talk showin the UK, where she got candid about her life after Josh and her plans to stay friends with him regardless of them splitting up.

"It’s not easy, it’s never easy, something like this. But you know, [Axl] comes first and we’ve got to make it happen,” she revealed.

They are doing the best they can, according to her. "We're with him all the time, we're just not with him together all the time. We try to do a once a week thing where we're all three together.”

She also reveals the constant guilt she has felt with juggling her career and her son, and finds that she is often the victim of “mommy shaming.” "It’s the worst. I remember going to the studio the first couple of times and sobbing in the car. It was the weirdest thing ever. That had never happened to me in my life. I’m going, “what is this?”‘she recalled.

She also opened up about the double standards that working mothers face compared to working fathers. "As women … the men can have all the career in the world and still have children," she exclaimed. "If you're a mom and you have a career … it's the mommy shaming: 'You can't do that anymore, you're a mum!.’"

Doesn’t mean she’s stopping her career anytime soon though! "What am I supposed to do?" she asked. "I love singing and dancing. It's who I am as a human.”