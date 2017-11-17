Hanging In There
Fergie Wants To Stay On Good Terms With Ex Josh Duhamel For The Sake Of Their Son
‘We’ve got to make it happen,’ she says about her ex.
It’s been a tumultuous year for exes Fergie and Josh Duhamel. The couple split a couple of months back after being married for eight years together, and she even revealed that she pretended to still be with him prior to them announcing publicly that they were done. In a new interview, the “Glamorous” singer talks about wanting to stay on good terms with him primarily for the sake of their son Axl, and how she’s been the victim of “mommy shaming.” Click-through to read all the details.
