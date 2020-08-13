If you had to choose all of the characteristics to make the perfect rock star, celebrity, or even human being, they would be all of the characteristics the one and only Harry Styles possesses.

From his flowy, brown, curly hair to his fashionable attire to his dating history with supermodels, his use of psychedelics for inspiration, and his love for all kinds of interesting and diverse people, the man has it all.

Solo artist Styles first emerged at the young naive age of 16 when he went to audition for Britain’s Got Talent in 2010. Walking in with his beaming green eyes and husky voice, Styles immediately became the star no one would be able to forget.

The 1D boy band member turned rocker has sold out arenas worldwide with his psychedelic pop-rock music based around sex and feeling sad.

It could be his dimples. It could be his ability to rock a sequence suit or it could be his ability to make everyone feel like they are heard and understood. One way or another, Harry Styles proves to be the icon the world needs.

With the 26-year-old celebrating his first #1 hit on the Hot 100 Billboard list for his song, ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ it is time the rest of the world understood what makes this icon so legendary.

We’re looking at the top 5 reasons Harry Styles is the icon the world needs right now!