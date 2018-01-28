STYLE
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Strike A Pose!

Chrissy, Camilia, & More! See All The Stars Arrive At The Clive Davis & Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala

January 28, 2018 10:56AM

The singers, models, and more all looked incredible.

The Grammy’s are officially kicked off now! Click here to see all the biggest names in music, television, and modeling celebrate at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala.

Chrissy, Camilia, & More! See All The Stars Arrive At The Clive Davis & Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala

Back to intro
1/26
Luis Fonsi and model Agueda Lopez.
Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett.
Katie Holmes.
Bebe Rexha.
Rita Ora.
Hailee Steinfeld.
Kathie Lee Gifford.
The host, Clive Davis.
Jennifer Hudson.
Chrissy Teign and John Legend.
Pink and Carey Hart.
Cardi B.
Camila Cabello.
Julia Michaels.
Jourdan Dunn.
Winnie Harlow.
Diplo.
Cassie.
P. Diddy.
Darren Criss.
French Montana.
Stephanie Shepherd and Larry Jackson.
Kristin Cavallari.
Shawn Mendes.
Scott Evans.
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in STYLE

Exclusive
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE