Kelly Rowland Says Jay-Z Is One of the 'Greatest Men' She Knows After He Called Out the Grammys for Snubbing Wife Beyoncé

"Shawn Carter is one of the greatest men I know and his words ring so loud to me," she stated of the 54-year-old, who previously received backlash for cheating on his iconic spouse. "I couldn't be more proud of him."

"I'm just really happy for a lot of things that he said," the Destiny’s Child alum noted of Jay-Z’s remarks, which condemned the organization for never giving Beyoncé an award for Album of the Year. "I think that he made a lot of artists feel very seen and very heard in those minutes that he took on stage."