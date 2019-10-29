trending in BABIES
Last night shenanigans in Vegas! One half glam, one half day of the dead 😜 Thanks to my Scorpio soul sister @foreveruntamed for always killing it with my makeup! #scorpios #halloween #makeup #halloweenmakeup #October
When “Mom” finally gets a night out on the town and re-connects with her old friend ......fireball 😝🤣🤣 Who’s been here before? 🙋🏼♀️ ——————— Dear Fireball, I have always had the best time with you and I’m going to miss you terribly but I have a new baby now who expects me to be up with her 3 times a night, (I know 😤can you believe the nerve of her 🤷🏼♀️) so sadly I have to break up with you. I hope you understand it’s me and not you, I will always care for you as my friend. Sincerely, One tired ass & exhausted Mommy. 😂🤣#WhathappensinVegasStaysinVegas #Shenanigans #thankGodIDidntgetsick #beenalmosttwoyears #pump&dumped #thisisajokeforthosewhomightnotgetit
#MomLife with a New Baby 😜 ✅House is a mess ✅Exhausted from no sleep ✅Delirious ✅No Makeup ✅Hair in a bun ✅Sweatpants ✅Laundry is piling up ✅ Barely surviving ✅Can’t remember what day it is ✅Can barely remember my own name 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 Who’s been here before, and who’s with me right now? 🙋🏼♀️ However I wouldn’t change it for the world and am loving every second of it! Being right here in our beautiful home, loving on my baby girl and having my fur babies wrapped around us is what makes me the most happy and fulfilled these days! Thank you Lord for our many blessings 🙏🏻 #enjoyingeverymoment #lovethesetimes
One of the most frequently asked questions I get is what I use to make my hair look lush, & full of volume, and the secret is that it starts with a great foundation of Shampoo & Conditioner My Let’s Get Lush Shampoo & Conditioner from @omorfie is also free of harsh chemicals and of course is cruelty free 🙌🏻 ————————————————- 🚨 SALE TIME @omorife has extended their promotion on our LUSH KIT 🧖🏽♀️ and WAFFLE HAIR WRAP 😍 You can now get the LUSH KIT for $65.00 + FREE SHIPPING ✈️ (that’s a saving of $40.00) don’t forget to use my code:GC (click link in my bio) 💫 If you’ve already purchased our LUSH KIT I would love to know your hair results! 📸 DM me a picture of your Kit or wearing the Waffle Hair Wrap 🧖🏽♀️ and I would love to share these on my Instagram Story🙌🏽
Our little pumpkin is 3 months already! Can you guys believe it? 🙈 (swipe left) Her little personality is really coming out! She loves to laugh like her Mommy, & she loves it when Daddy is silly! She LOVES music and she is loving getting to know her fur baby brothers more & playing with them on the floor. She is so alert, so strong, and I swear is already saying “Hi” & “ya” 😜 We are loving every second with her and she literally brings so much joy to our hearts every single day. ❤️ #GodisGood #baby #IVF #3months @skylargraysmiley #SkylarGray (Acrylic number sign in gold by @laylabelledesign)
Anytime I might be having a rough day I just look at this picture and it makes everything better ❤️ Skylar’s face and laugh in this picture is everything! Hopefully if you’re having a rough day this can help brighten it as well! Happy Thursday my loves! ❤️😘
Yesterday was the first day I had to be away from my baby girl for a work engagement, and I’m not going to lie I had so much anxiety over it 🙈 Even though she was with her grandparents (best people on earth for her to be with) I couldn’t stop thinking about her and missed her so much (even though it was only eight hours) I was so happy when I got home last night and got to see her and kiss and love on her! 🙏🏻 ———————————————-She is my sweet angel baby and now I know why they say there is such a bond with children and their parents! It’s just the best connection in the world! ❤️ Swipe left to see us coming to pick her up 👈🏻
