Photo credit: INSTARImages

In August 2019, Hailee spoke about the inspiration behind her upcoming music at the MTV Video Music Awards. “I have been working on the music nonstop, and I am so excited,” the Edge of Seventeen actress gushed to Entertainment Tonight. “I finished season one of Dickinson and I went straight home to L.A. and I’ve been writing ever since. I kind of have this new perspective on writing after playing this character. Just this sort of fearlessness that I never really approached my writing with. So, I’m very excited about this new music.”