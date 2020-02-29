trending in COUPLES
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are now happily married, and apparently their love story was all thanks to a certain trick the model pulled on live television back in the day. Hailey appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 28 and explained that her prior appearance on the late night show prompted the “Sorry” singer to reach out and reignite their relationship after a period of not speaking.
thank you @ysl @anthonyvaccarello 🖤
please be my New Years kiss even when I’m 80!!!
Vacation officially over back to reality
Monday came so fast never got a chance to express how amazing this past weekend was.. I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most. I’m so blown away and inspired by you both @chadveach @juliaveach and I’m grateful for what you guys do and the way you both lead your church. This weekend was one to remember and one that put a new fire in both of our souls!!
Thank you Dr Christie KID FOR THE HELP WITH MY SKIN IT HELPS A LOT WITH THE WAY I FEEL
