Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are now happily married, and apparently their love story was all thanks to a certain trick the model pulled on live television back in the day. Hailey appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 28 and explained that her prior appearance on the late night show prompted the “Sorry” singer to reach out and reignite their relationship after a period of not speaking.

 

