Halsey revealed that she recently broke her nose in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 4. The singer didn’t provide details as to how she sustained the injury, but she showed off visible facial bruising in the clip.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Halsey revealed that she recently broke her nose in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 4. The singer didn’t provide details as to how she sustained the injury, but she showed off visible facial bruising in the clip.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!