Jennifer and her The Break-Up costardated in 2006 shortly after after her own breakup with Brad. In a 2015 Playboy interview , Vince, 49, gushed over Jen, "You know, she's great. For me personally—and I think most well-known actors who are together feel this way—I never enjoyed the paparazzi side of it." He continued, "You like someone and you're spending time with them; that's separate and that was all fine. But I really spent most of that time finding ways not to be drawn into the attention. I think lying low and not talking about it put me in a good position later, because I just wasn't part of anything."