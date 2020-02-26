trending in REALITY TV

Heather Dubrow shared a few words of wisdom for her former Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. The VENA CBD founder and the Whoop It Up with Vicki podcast host both announced they were departing the Bravo franchise last month. Heather is an alum of the franchise herself and shared her advice for the two on February 25.

